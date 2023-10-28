International
UN agency loses contact with staff in Gaza
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has lost contact with its staff in Gaza amid the Israeli bombardment of the coastal strip.
The UNRWA Commissioner, Philippe Lazzarini, said on Saturday he had lost contact with the “vast majority” of his team.
He described the communications blackout as another attempt to impede the humanitarian response to the civilians of the Gaza Strip.
Lazzarini, however, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to the protection of 2.2 million people in Gaza.
REA ALSO: Israel bombs Hamas’ positions in Gaza
The commissioner said: “This makes me immensely worried for colleagues and their families.
“However, our determination remains unshaken.
“We will continue to fulfill our humanitarian duty, even in the face of these unprecedented challenges.”
