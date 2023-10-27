Metro
Two dead, four rescued in Lagos boat accident
At least two persons have been confirmed dead in Thursday night’s boat accident in Lagos State.
The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday evening by its Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Ololade Agoola.
It listed the dead passengers as Misturat Okunbanjo (18), and Azeezat Amoo (16).
The agency added that four other victims were rescued alive from the ill-fated boat.
The service revealed that the boat was crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo in the Ikorodu area of the state when it capsized.
The statement read: “The crew collaborated with locals who were familiar with the terrain. Despite the darkness, the search continued until late at night when it was suspended. Four of the six victims on board the capsized boat crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo were rescued.
“The crew resumed their efforts in the early hours of Friday to continue the search. Unfortunately, they recovered the bodies of two females, identified as Misturat Okunbanjo, 18, and Azeezat Amoo, 16. The recovery operation concluded at approximately 10:10 hours.
“Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, expresses regret over the suspected deceased victims. She also emphasizes the importance of avoiding unsafe acts around waterways and highlights ongoing efforts to educate and sensitize communities on measures to prevent such incidents.”
