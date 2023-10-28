Again, police tells doctors, hospitals to treat gunshot, accident victims without police report

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has asked medical practitioners in the country to provide prompt and compassionate treatment to all victims of gunshots and accidents.

Egbetokun issued the directive following concerns over the tragic loss of lives due to the neglect of gunshot and accident victims in hospitals.

According to the IGP, this should be done, irrespective of the presence or absence of a police report.

The police on several occasions had told doctors and hospitals to treat victims of gunshots or accidents without a police report, but unfortunate incidents have been recorded where doctors and hospitals have failed to provide treatment, but insist on a police report, leading to the death of victims in some cases.

“The IGP’s directive aligns with the full enforcement of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act of 2017, which mandates that all healthcare providers prioritize the immediate care and stabilization of such patients, recognizing the critical importance of timely medical attention in saving lives”, a statement by the Police said.

“The IGPs decision comes as a response to the relentless outcry from concerned citizens and the broader community, highlighting the tragic consequences of delays in treating these victims.

Force Public Relatiins Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said “the IGP underscored the moral duty and responsibility of medical practitioners to uphold the sanctity of life and provide life-saving care to those in need aiming to bridge the gap between law enforcement agencies and healthcare providers, facilitating a more efficient and compassionate response to emergency situations, and curbing crimes by fulfilling their obligation to invite the Police for assessment while treatment is ongoing.

“The Inspector-General calls on all medical institutions and professionals to adhere to these directives and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies when necessary, emphasizing the paramount importance of saving lives and promoting a safer and healthier society.

”The Nigeria Police will collaborate with all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, particularly the Federal Ministry of Health for the full enforcement of the provisions of the Act. “

