Egbetokun: PSC compels four DIGs to proceed on retirement

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the compulsory retirement of four Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, listed the affected DIGs as Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Moses Jitiboh, Hafiz Inuwa and Adeleke Bode.

The development, according to him, was in line with the PSC statutory powers, pursuant to the Third Schedule, Part 1 M, para A&B of the 1999 Constitution.

The spokesman revealed that the affected DIGs were superior in rank to the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, before his elevation.

Ani said: “The DIGs were expected in consonance with the revered tradition of discipline and regimental culture of the Nigeria Police Force to voluntarily apply for retirement after the appointment of the acting IGP.

“The commission, having waited for ample time with no such application from any of them, took the decision to compulsorily retire them.

“The idea is to uphold discipline which is the bedrock of the force and to discourage status reversal which is inherently inimical to the exercise of authority by the IGP

“Accordingly, the former DIGs have been mandated to immediately proceed on compulsory retirement with effect from Friday, August 25.”

He said the PSC had also approved the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of DIGs subject to ratification by the commission’s board.

The new DIGs are – Ibrahim Ka’oje, Daniel Sokari –Pedro, Ayuba Ekpeji and Usman Nagogo.

