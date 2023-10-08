Former police IG, Arase, lists crimes threatening Nigeria’s democracy

The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC) Dr. Solomon Arase (IGP Rtd), has identified cyber bullying and financial crimes as amongst challenges facing Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.

He spoke when he received in audience a delegation from the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja, on Sunday.

Arase also said that the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force were going through a challenging period of its existence as crime across the world had become so scientific and required application of scientific approach from the Police to fight it.

As a result, according to Arase, the Commission must also be adequately resourced and trained in order to successfully carry out its mandate, adding, that oversight responsibilities have grown to be so extensive and difficult.

He added that there was a need for ongoing police recruiting to staff local neighbourhoods, reclaim ungoverned spaces from outside players, and reestablish national security for people and property.

“Cyber bullying, criminal financial/banking attacks and other complex crimes are threatening various sectors of the nation’s fledgling democracy as emerging scientific criminality.

“Both the Police and the Commission would need to quickly step up in order to contain these emerging challenges while the two government Agencies should also be properly equipped and trained to carry out successfully its constitutional mandates,” Arase explained.

He also insisted that policing should be more visible at the local level especially at the Divisional centres which he regretted had been abandoned, thereby creating a lot of ungoverned spaces where non state actors have since taken over.

“There is need for continuous recruitment of Police men to populate the communities and recover the ungoverned spaces and restore security of lives and properties across the nation”.

