Nigerian govt to resume dredging of Niger, Benue rivers

Prof. Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, has disclosed that the Federal Government intends to restart dredging of the Niger and Benue rivers.

Prof. Utsev noted that his ministry had established a few committees to focus on the specifics of the two rivers’ dredging procedures.

The minister disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the graduate youth empowerment scheme and distribution of items organised by the Lower Niger River Basin Authority, on Saturday.

He said: “Dredging of Rivers Niger and Benue is what we are working on. We have actually put some committees in place.

“The committees will do the assessment on the feasibility of the dredging. After that, we will discuss with President Bola Tinubu. At that point in time, we will make it open to all Nigerians to know where we are on the dredging of the two rivers.”

Read Also: Ortom orders probe into indiscriminate waste disposal into River Benue by company

The minister added that his ministry was working round the clock to ensure provision of portable water for drinking, sanitation and irrigation for Nigerians.

He said that “water for irrigation will be used to provide food for the enhancement of food security and ultimately generate income and empowerment as you can see some youths being empowered today.

“Water is not only important, it is very necessary in the existence of living organisms. Without water there will be no life.

“President Tinubu in his renewed hope agenda promises Nigerians to work on food security, revive Nigeria’s economy and by reviving the economy– which food security is very key– in addition to healthcare and security.

“We at the ministry are working assiduously to see how we can provide potable water for drinking, sanitation and irrigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now