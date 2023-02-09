Obasanjo faults appointment of ex-IGPs as chairman of Police Service Commission

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday on Thursday faulted the appointment of former Inspectors-General of Police to head the Police Service Commission (PSC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had last month appointed a former IGP, Mr. Solomon Arase, as substantive chairman of the PSC.

He appointed another former IGP, Musiliu Smith, to head the commission in 2018.

Smith resigned from the position in 2022 and retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi took over as acting chairman.

Obasanjo spoke on the matter at the public presentation of a book: “Policing the Nigeria Police,’’ written by a former chairman of the PSC, Chief Simon Okeke, in Abuja.

He said: “when you make a retired police officer the head of the Police Service Commission, it is like asking a thief to catch a thief.’’

He called for the appointment of civilians into the role with retired police officers acting as members to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

Obasanjo also spoke on the growing demand for state police in the country.

He added: “I won’t say yes or no, but can they not be abused by the Federal Government?

“For a federation, it is contrary to the ideal of the country because the unitary policing system is not close enough to the community where the police are supposed to be.

“The author argued whether the name should truly be the Nigeria Police Force or a Police Service. I believe the police should be a Police Service, not a Police Force.”

