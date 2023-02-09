Police arrests suspected killers of ex-CBN official, wife in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested the suspected killers of a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife, and son in the state.

Fatinoye and his wife were killed by a group of unknown gunmen shortly after they returned from the Crossover Service in Abeokuta, the state capital, on December 31, 2022.

The assailants also set fire to the building and whisked the son to an unknown destination.

The boy’s remains were discovered in a river a few days after the incident.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“All the suspects involved in the killing of the Fatinoye couple and their son on New year’s eve in Abeokuta have been arrested,” he wrote.

