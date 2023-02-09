Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Sokoto deputy Gov’s alleged resignation and how Nigerians reacted

2 mins ago

Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State is currently a major talking point on social media after a letter purporting his resignation surfaced online.

In the unverified letter now making the rounds, the deputy governor thanked his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunity to serve.

A mild drama soon ensued which threw many jubilant All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters off balance, as Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, spokesman to the Deputy Governor, said that his principal was still a member of the PDP.

Abubakar further dampened the hope of APC supporters saying the letter was the imagination of the writer, urging the public to ignore it.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Opinions

