SocialMediaTrends: Sokoto deputy Gov’s alleged resignation and how Nigerians reacted

Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State is currently a major talking point on social media after a letter purporting his resignation surfaced online.

In the unverified letter now making the rounds, the deputy governor thanked his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunity to serve.

A mild drama soon ensued which threw many jubilant All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters off balance, as Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, spokesman to the Deputy Governor, said that his principal was still a member of the PDP.

Abubakar further dampened the hope of APC supporters saying the letter was the imagination of the writer, urging the public to ignore it.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The deputy governor of Sokoto has resigned from the PDP and joined the APC. #RenewedHope2023 pic.twitter.com/mKLaJYHVAe — APC Presidential Campaign Council (@APCPresCC2022) February 9, 2023

Sen. Aliyu Wammako is in charge of Sokoto State! Put calls and get signal. 11 Commissioners!

1 Deputy Governor! Who dey breathe??#BAT23 — Chris (@Topboychriss) February 9, 2023

Between APC and Labor Party, I don’t even know which is leading in Propaganda and falsehood. The deputy governor of Sokoto state has distance himself from the falsehood. He remains a strong PDP member and a senatorial candidate. pic.twitter.com/VR9B6Qk0Ev — MAX (@iamhistory_) February 9, 2023

Sokoto deputy governor’s office is writing a statement denying that he has dumped the PDP. A rebuttal has been posted on Facebook. But APC is sharing his resignation letter on social media which the mainstream media have now latched unto. Who do we believe? — Eniola Akinkuotu (@ENIBOY) February 9, 2023

Bashir Ahmed has deleted his tweet that, Sokoto state deputy governor had leave PDP for APC pic.twitter.com/KAnLcj9Obv — @Hon. Funso Innocent Aluko (@Purplebird246) February 9, 2023

stop spreading fake news abeg sokoto state deputy governor is still fully in PDP and 100% with Atiku and okowa for a better Nigeria we all deserved Spreading rumours wont help you @officialABAT pic.twitter.com/CU65ql13qM — Abdullahi Aliyu (@Abdullahigoslow) February 9, 2023

The deputy governor of sokoto state is clearly under pressure to defect. Interesting days ahead. pic.twitter.com/FkJPRQPBxI — FOLARIN OPEYEMI JOSEPH FOJ. (@opeyemifolarin1) February 9, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

