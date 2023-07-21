PSC approves dismissal of three police officers for misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers for gross misconduct.

The PSC’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the commission demoted five other police officers found wanting in the discharge of their official duties.

The decisions, according to him, were taken at the commission’s 21st plenary which ended on Thursday in Abuja.

Ani added that 14 police officers were severely punished, six were punished and seven issued warning letters.

“The dismissed police officers were two Deputy Superintendents of Police and one Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“One Chief Superintendent of Police, one Superintendent, one Deputy Superintendent, and two Assistant Superintendents of Police were reduced in rank for misconduct.

“Fourteen Officers received severe reprimands, six received reprimands, and seven received letters of warning. The Commission also reinstated six dismissed Officers who got favourable court judgements or reviews of their cases.

“The commission had earlier on Wednesday, July 18 approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Mathew Akinyosola who retired on July 1 this year, and Slyverster Abiodun Alabi whose tenure started on the same July 1, 2023, and now represents the South West in the Police Management Team.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Oladunmoye Adejobi, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“The commission approved the promotion of 14,052 Inspectors of Police who attended the last Departmental Selection Board promotion interview to the next rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (Unconfirmed).”

