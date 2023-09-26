Two men arraigned in court for allegedly defrauding 21 police officers

Police on Tuesday arraigned two men at the Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly defrauding 21 officers to the tune of over N100 million.

The defendants – Nura Mohammed and Abubakar Iliyasu – were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and cheating by deception.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Abdulrashid Isyaku-Sidi, told the court that Mohammed on July 24 presented himself as CSP Wale, the Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Olawale.

He added that Mohammed and one Ismaila Ayedade, who is now at large, told the officers that they were from the Department of Operations and Director of Promotion, Police Service Commission (PSC).

Isyaku-Sidi said: “The defendants deceived the officers by using posting, promotion, auction of SUV vehicles, and exoneration from disciplinary action to defraud them to the tune of over N100 million.

“The affected officers paid the said money into various account numbers provided by the defendants.”

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 322, and 324 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Chukwuemeka Nweke granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2 million each with two sureties in like sum.

He declared that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Nweke added that one of the sureties must be a civil servant in grade level 15.

He adjourned the case to October 17 for hearing.

