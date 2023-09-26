Ex-convict jailed 12 years for defrauding US varsity of $1.4m

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced a United States’ ex-convict, Kolawole Erinle to 12 years in jail for defrauding Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences of $1.4 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Erinle alongside his company, Rinde-Remdex Nigeria Limited, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretence.

The EFCC counsel, Temitope Banjo, called four witnesses through whom several documentary evidence were presented while the convict testified as a sole witness in the case.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 8 (a) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution had effectively proved the case against the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.

He said: “The prosecution argued that Erinle spoofed the email address of the financial controller of J.E. Dunn, by faking the domain name of jedunn.com to jedunn.org.

“An act which was premeditated so that when KCUMB was about to pay J.E. Dunn, you provided Bank of America details in the name of E. Dada Autos.

“And after the wire transfer of $1.4 million into it, in March 2019, you caused the money to be transferred in tranches of $850,000 and $460,000 into the second convict’s account, which you also control.

“The evidence shows that you, Erinle, transferred the proceeds of your crime to your nominees, including your mother and your wife, and also acquired vehicles and other properties as captured in exhibit P to P1.”

The judge added that he had considered the prosecution’s submissions that the convict had a prior conviction for bank fraud in the US but had not changed for the better.

“I have considered the fact that notwithstanding your prison term, which you have confirmed to me as sentencing for 23 months, you have not changed from committing offences.

“I have considered the preceding as aggravating factors, though you said you are sorry I do not believe that you are genuinely remorseful.

“I hereby find you guilty of count two and three and you are hereby sentenced to five years for count two and 15 years for count three,” Oshodi added.

He ordered that the sentencing should run concurrently from February 10 when he was remanded by the court.

