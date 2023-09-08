EFCC returns property recovered from convicted fraudster to American victim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over property recovered from a convicted fraudster to an American victim, Cheryldene Cook.

Justice C.E. Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Kuje, had in January convicted one Aisosa Ohue aka Frederick Leonard for a romance scam.

He also ordered the forfeiture of the property illegally acquired by the convict.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the property includes the sum of N19 million and a three-bedroom semi-detached duplex at Ward 36A Amagba Community in Oredo local government area of Edo State.

Others are a Lexus E350 saloon car, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and a Samsung A31 phone.

The statement read: “The assets were presented to the victim in Abuja by the Zonal Commander, ACE I Adebayo Adeniyi, and the Head, Advanced Fee Fraud Section 1, ACE II Jimoh Rauf.

“Cheryldene Cook who flew in from the United States of America to receive the items was accompanied to the commission office by her lawyer, Dr. Mike Nwosu.

“Justice C.E Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High, Kuje had in January ordered the forfeiture of the property after Orhue was convicted of a three-count charge including obtaining money by false pretence.

“The convicted cheated the victim in a love scam while pretending to be a famous actor, Frederick Leonard.”

