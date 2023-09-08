Two dead, one injured in Ogun auto crash

At least two persons were confirmed dead and one other injured in an auto crash on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr. Anthony Uga, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota, said the accident occurred at 5:10 a.m., on Friday.

He added that two vehicles and two motorcycles were involved in the accident.

READ ALSO: Three dead, two injured in Ogun auto crash

Uga said: “Three persons were involved in the accident. Two persons – one male adult and a female adult – died in the crash.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital while the survivor is receiving treatment at the same hospital.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now