Metro
Two dead, one injured in Ogun auto crash
At least two persons were confirmed dead and one other injured in an auto crash on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway on Friday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr. Anthony Uga, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota, said the accident occurred at 5:10 a.m., on Friday.
He added that two vehicles and two motorcycles were involved in the accident.
Uga said: “Three persons were involved in the accident. Two persons – one male adult and a female adult – died in the crash.
“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital while the survivor is receiving treatment at the same hospital.”
