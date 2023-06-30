PSC advises Egbetokun to adhere to 15 percent geopolitical zone balancing in appointments

The Police Service Commission {PSC} has approved the appointment of eight Commissioners of Police for state commands across the country.

The PSC, while commending the acting Inspector General of Police for gender sensitivity in his appointment recommendations, however drew his attention to 15 percent geopolitical spread.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to journalists in Awka on Friday by the Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani.

The statement titled, ‘PSC approves appointment of eight command CPs, commends acting IGP for gender sensitivity, draws his attention to 15 percent geo-political spread’, read: “The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and deployment of eight Commissioners of Police to State Commands in the Country.

“The Commission also commended the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for adhering to its latest policy on gender sensitivity in his recommendation.

“The Commission however expects that the Inspector-General, in his subsequent proposals, will include more officers of North-east and South-east geopolitical zones that are yet to record the benchmark of 15 percent as decided at its last Plenary Meeting.

“The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are Godwin Aghaulor, now CP, Borno State Command; Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi, CP Kwara State Command; Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, CP Oyo State Command; Augustina Ogbodo, CP Ebonyi State Command; and Samuel Titus Musa, CP Kebbi State Command.

“Others are Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, CP Anambra State Command; Stephen Olarewaju, CP Imo State Command and Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha, CP Ogun State Command.

“Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, a retired Inspector General of Police said the postings as recommended by the acting Inspector General of Police was on the average, fair and commended the IGP for the inclusion of women.

“Dr. Arase advised that the acting IGP should consider the disadvantaged geo-political zones while forwarding subsequent proposals for Commission’s ratification.”

