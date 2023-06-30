Makinde appoints Operation Burst DG, names SSAs, SAs

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Colonel Oladipo Ajibola {retd} as the new Director-General of Operation Burst.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, also approved the appointments of Bosede Sodiq as Senior Special Assistant, Broadcast Media; Kehinde Ogunsanya, Senior Special Assistant, Economic Planning and Moshope Akande, Senior Special Assistant, Information Communication Technology.

Read also: Ex-CDS Irabor boasts he is leaving behind stronger military, bows out of service

According to the statement, Makinde also approved the appointment of Albert Ogunyemi as Special Assistant on Photography. Others are Otuowho Onoriode, Special Assistant, Photographer 2; Oyebode Babatunde, Special Assistant, Transport; Adeyanju Akinloye, Special Assistant, Transport; Moses Alao, Special Assistant, Print Media; Fisayo Daramola, Special Assistant, Digital Media; Ogunbowale Olajuwon, Special Assistant, Communication; and Ademola Aderinto, Special Assistant, Environment.

Ogunwuyi quoted Makinde as congratulating the new appointees and urging them to see their appointment as a further call to service.

The governor urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now