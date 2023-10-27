Bayelsa APC campaign director dies in boat mishap

The Director of Media and Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council in Bayelsa State, Peremobowei Tukuwei, died in a boat accident in the state on Thursday.

Turuwei and other APC members were returning from the party’s campaign tour of Okoroma in Nembe local government area of the state when their boat capsized.

However, the campaign director was the only casualty of the accident.

His remains were recovered by emergency responders a few hours after the unfortunate incident.

READ ALSO: 27 passengers feared dead in fresh boat mishap in Niger

The APC chairman in Bayelsa, Dennis Otiotio, in a statement issued on Thursday, described the incident as unfortunate and announced the suspension of campaign activities in the state.

The statement was made available to journalists on Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now