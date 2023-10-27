News
Bayelsa APC campaign director dies in boat mishap
The Director of Media and Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council in Bayelsa State, Peremobowei Tukuwei, died in a boat accident in the state on Thursday.
Turuwei and other APC members were returning from the party’s campaign tour of Okoroma in Nembe local government area of the state when their boat capsized.
However, the campaign director was the only casualty of the accident.
His remains were recovered by emergency responders a few hours after the unfortunate incident.
The APC chairman in Bayelsa, Dennis Otiotio, in a statement issued on Thursday, described the incident as unfortunate and announced the suspension of campaign activities in the state.
The statement was made available to journalists on Friday.
