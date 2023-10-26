Enyimba eliminated from AFL after Wydad thrashing in Casablanca

Nigerian champions Enyimba have been eliminated from the maiden African Football League after losing on both legs to Moroccan club, Wydad Athletic Club.

Enyimba had lost 1-0 in the first leg of the tie played in Uyo before getting thrashed 3-0 in the return fixture in Casablanca on Thursday night.

Ayoub El Amloud gave Wydad the lead on four minutes after he was set up by Yahya Jabrane.

Read Also: Finidi undeterred by Enyimba’s first-leg loss to Wydad in AFL

Wydad doubled their advantage six minutes before break the through Jamal Harkass.

Yahya Attiyat-Allah netted the third in the 44th minute as the hosts stayed in full control of the game till the final whistle.

Wydad will face Esperance of Tunisia in the semi-final.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now