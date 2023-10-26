Sports
Enyimba eliminated from AFL after Wydad thrashing in Casablanca
Nigerian champions Enyimba have been eliminated from the maiden African Football League after losing on both legs to Moroccan club, Wydad Athletic Club.
Enyimba had lost 1-0 in the first leg of the tie played in Uyo before getting thrashed 3-0 in the return fixture in Casablanca on Thursday night.
Ayoub El Amloud gave Wydad the lead on four minutes after he was set up by Yahya Jabrane.
Wydad doubled their advantage six minutes before break the through Jamal Harkass.
Yahya Attiyat-Allah netted the third in the 44th minute as the hosts stayed in full control of the game till the final whistle.
Wydad will face Esperance of Tunisia in the semi-final.
