Bashir Ahmad writes NFF to caution Boniface over ‘Aboki’ comment

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has written the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over a tweet by Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

Boniface, on Thursday, was presented with his Europa League Golden Boot award as joint top scorer of the competition last season.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward posted a video of the Golden Boot award on his X handle with the caption: “Aboki may think that it’s an iron.”

Reacting to the now deleted post, Ahmad expressed his displeasure over the term ‘Aboki’ used by Boniface.

According to Ahmad, the comment by the striker may cause disunity and the football house needed to cautionthe player and address the post.

“I write to the Nigeria Football Federation @theNFF to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding recent comments made by Boniface a prominent player of our national team, the Super Eagles,” the former aide wrote on his X.

Read Also: Alonso hails ‘top player’ Boniface

“His comment has the potential to promote disunity, which is contrary to the ideals that our nation holds dear. Nigeria, as a diverse and culturally rich country, has always celebrated unity in diversity.

“Our national sports teams, including the Super Eagles, have been a source of pride and unity for all Nigerians. These teams serve as a unifying force, transcending ethnic, religious, and regional differences. They bring us together and allow us to celebrate our shared love for the beautiful game.

“However, it is disheartening to witness a player of the Super Eagles making statements that appear to sow division or discord. We, as lovers of Nigerian unity, believe that unity and cohesion are essential for the success of our national teams. Therefore, it is crucial that we condemn any actions or remarks that may undermine this unity.

“I kindly request that the Nigeria Football Federation takes this matter seriously and addresses it appropriately.

“I look forward to seeing positive steps taken to address it.”

For Leverkusen this season, in 12 games across all competitions, Boniface has tallied 10 goals and provided four assists.

In September’s 2023 AFCON qualifications, he made his Super Eagles debut by providing an assist in their 6-0 victory against São Tomé and Principe.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now