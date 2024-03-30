Sports
Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 39 games with comeback against Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen put up a fine performance at home on Saturday as they come from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga.
The Xabi Alonso side have now gone 39 games in all competitions this season without a loss.
Trailing 1-0 even in the 87th minute of the game, it aappeared that the team’s unbeaten streak was coming to an end.
Read Also: Alonso to stay on at Leverkusen amid Liverpool, Bayern interests
But Robert Andrich scored for the league leaders in the 88th minute to cancel out Maximilian Beier’s opener.
The hosts’ comeback was completed with a 91st-minute Patrik Schick winner.
They are 13 points clear of Bayern Munich, who play Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.
Leverkusen are on course to claim their first league title with just seven games left to go this season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...