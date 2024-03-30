Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 39 games with comeback against Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen put up a fine performance at home on Saturday as they come from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga.

The Xabi Alonso side have now gone 39 games in all competitions this season without a loss.

Trailing 1-0 even in the 87th minute of the game, it aappeared that the team’s unbeaten streak was coming to an end.

But Robert Andrich scored for the league leaders in the 88th minute to cancel out Maximilian Beier’s opener.

The hosts’ comeback was completed with a 91st-minute Patrik Schick winner.

They are 13 points clear of Bayern Munich, who play Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

Leverkusen are on course to claim their first league title with just seven games left to go this season.

