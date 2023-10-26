‘Those who scored 2,000 votes in last election, will not get 50 again in Rivers,’ Wike boasts ahead of 2027

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Thursday he would mobilise greater support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The minister, who stated this when the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom, led the party’s leaders from Rivers State to a meeting at his office in Abuja, added that he had no regrets supporting President Tinubu in the last general election.

He also promised to carry the Rivers APC and all Nigerians along in his activities as minister.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was nominated as minister by President Tinubu following his contributions to his success in the February 25 election.

The former Rivers State governor led four others to work against the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the party’s decision to retain a former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as national chairman.

Other members of the G-5 as the five aggrieved governors were known at the time were Governor Seyi Makinde, and the trio of ex-governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Wike said: “Let me say clearly and to the hearing of everyone: we owe a duty to continue to support Mr. President irrespective of the political party we belong.

“My position is not hidden. I owe nobody no apologies that I stand firm with Tinubu. I stand for equity, fairness, and justice.

“I thank God today that the battle has ended to the glory of God. We are all members of the Nigerian state and therefore it is important for all of us to also understand that the Nigerian state does not belong to a particular person or group.

“A country of this nature, if A takes, the next opportunity should go to B. Inclusivity. So, I am not going to discriminate against anyone. I am here for Nigerians. I am here for those who are members of political parties and those who are not members of any political party.

“Mr. President, having emerged, is not the President of APC. He is the President of Nigeria. Of course, while he is governing Nigeria, he must also take care of the interests of his political party, no one can argue that. It is natural.

“But when it comes to governance, Nigerians must benefit.

“The interest of Rivers State is key. What will benefit our state is what we must always project. I am not a member of the APC but I believe that the support for Asiwaju was necessary.

“Looking at all the candidates from the South, I knew that nobody could defeat Asiwaju. The capacity and political will to take action; he has it.

“Most of you worked for Asiwaju. Those who didn’t work for Asiwaju we know. It was not hidden. It was clear.

“I am not a politician for self. I am a politician for all. Not ‘me, me, me’. Nobody does that. Any person who does that does not want to survive because, at the end of the day, you need people.

“But be assured that all of us are working together for President Bola Tinubu.

“I am sure in the next election, those who scored 2,000 would not get 50 votes again because we have nothing to give anybody again because our votes would go for President Bola Tinubu.”

