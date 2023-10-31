Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Rivers lawmakers loyal to Gov Fubara suspend Chief judge, elect new Speaker

Chief Judge of Rivers State Justice Chibuzor Amadi was on Monday suspended, by eight members of the House of Assembly who are in support Governor Siminalayi Fubara.Read more

2. Nigerian govt proposes N2.2trn as 2023 supplementary budget

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved N2.2 trillion as a 2023 supplementary budget to fund urgent national issues.Read more

3. Tinubu dismisses report of wrongdoings against Gbajabiamila, says he has absolute confidence in him

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, dismissed report of wrongdoings against his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, declaring that he has “absolute confidence” in his integrity.Read more

4. ICPC files criminal charge against suspended UNICAL dean

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed a criminal charge against the suspended lecturer at the University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.Read more

5. APC to Atiku: Accept defeat in presidential election as statesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to accept his defeat in the February 25 election as an elder statesman.Read more

6. ‘Nigeria is doomed’, Atiku finally responds to Supreme Court ruling on Tinubu’s election victory

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the election scheduled for February 25, 2023, has stated that the Supreme Court has legalised fraud and illegality by upholding President Bola Tinubu’s election.Read more

7. Nigeria at risk of ‘devastating consequences’ if naira fails to stabilise against dollar —NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Sunday, alleged that the love for foreign goods by government official is the major reason for the continous decline of the Nigerian currency, naira against the dollar and other major foreign currencies.Read more

8. Another batch of 113 stranded Nigerians return from Niger

The Federal Government on Monday evacuated another batch of 113 stranded Nigerians from the neighbouring Niger Republic.Read more

9. ‘Fix our roads,’ Mayorkun reacts to Senate’s reason for purchase of SUVs

Singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel aka Mayorkun has reacted to the reasons put forward by the Senate for the purchase of Special Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for the lawmakers.Read more

10. Messi wins eighth Ballon d’Or, Osimhen ranks as 8th best player

Lionel Messi has won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or award after helping his country Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted in Qatar.Read more

