Politics
‘Nigeria is doomed’, Atiku finally responds to Supreme Court ruling on Tinubu’s election victory
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the election scheduled for February 25, 2023, has stated that the Supreme Court has legalised fraud and illegality by upholding President Bola Tinubu’s election.
This was stated by Atiku during an ongoing press conference in Abuja, on Monday.
He said, “Someone asked me, what would I do if I lost my election petition appeal at the Supreme Court. In response, I said that as long as Nigeria wins, the struggle would have been worldwide.
“By that, I meant that the bigger loss will not be mine but Nigeria’s if the Supreme Court legitimises illegality, including forgery, identity theft, and perjury as it has done.
“If the Supreme Court, the highest court of the land, implies that crime is good and should be rewarded, then Nigeria is lost.
“I am sure that history will vindicate me.”
Atiku also said that Nigeria as a nation is doomed.
“The bigger loss is not mine but for Nigeria. If the Supreme Court implies that crime is good and should be rewarded, then Nigeria has lost, and the country is doomed irrespective of who occupies the office,” he further noted.
The Supreme Court had dismissed the former vice president’s appeal for lacking in merit and affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the February presidential election.
In the lead judgment delivered by the Chairman of the seven-man panel, Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court refused to consider the academic records of the President obtained from the Chicago State University, which Atiku sought to tender as fresh evidence to prove his allegation of certificate forgery against the ex-Lagos governor.
The other justices on the panel-Uwani Aji, Mohammed Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Abubakar Tijjani, and Emmanuel Agim, agreed with the lead judgment dismissing Atiku appeals.
