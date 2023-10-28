APGA tells Atiku, Obi to accept Tinubu won presidential election convincingly

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart,

Peter Obi, to accept the fact that President Bola Tinubu won the February 25 presidential election and join hands with him in working for the country.

National Chairman of APGA, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, while addressing journalists when members of the Anambra State chapter of the members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy call at the party’s zonal secretariat in

Awka on Saturday, said the confirmation of Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday attested to the fact that he won the election.

Calling on Atiku and Obi to move on and allow Tinubu to concentrate on governance, Ezeokenwa said ”there was no need for such litigations.”

“Henceforth, we should insist on transparent primary elections in all the elective positions. Journalists as truly the watchdogs, they have a vital role to play in nation-building.

Read also: Jonathan visits Tinubu, urges harmony after Supreme Court verdict

“Tinubu should endeavour to implement at least 50 per cent of programmes in his development agenda. If the president can implement up to 50 per cent of his programmes, the nation will witness rapid transformation in the near future,” the APGA Chairman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now