Atiku to speak on Supreme Court Verdict Monday

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday, October 30.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the press briefing comes days after Atiku lost to President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment on Thursday, affirmed the election of President Tinubu after months of legal process, which started from the Appeal Court.

According to a statement from the office of the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Atiku would address critical national concerns at the press briefing.

The event will take place at the PDP national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

