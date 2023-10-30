Edwin Clark accuses Wike of orchestrating Fubara’s impeachment

Elder statesman and the Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, of plotting the impeachment of Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Clark made the call at a media briefing in Abuja, on Monday, while urging President Bola Tinubu to call Wike and the security forces in Rivers State to order.

Clark said: “I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers State in the last 24 hours.

“I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove Governor Siminalaye Fubara of Rivers State, who has spent only about five months in office.

“I understand the sad episode is being orchestrated by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

“And that the intention is to remove the Governor, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly, another Ikwerre person as the governor of the State.

“Let me warn strongly, we won’t allow that to happen!

“President Bola Tinubu must call Nyesom Wike and the security agencies in Rivers State to order, to avert any untold crisis in Rivers State.”

Read Also: Rivers impeachment crisis worsens as police shoot at Gov Fubara with teargas, water cannon (Video)

The elder statesman further said, “Last night, the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly was burnt, in what apparently is part of the plot to destabilise the state.

“The governor was tear-gassed and was even threatened with being shot at when he visited the Assembly Complex after the incident to assess the level of damage.

“We are not in a barbaric state where people can do whatever they like; we are in a democracy and the tenets of constitutional democracy must be upheld by all.

“Rivers people have suffered enough political crises. The state should not be allowed to degenerate again into its dark past, and the Niger Delta Region by extension.

“What has Governor Fubara done wrong? Refusing to be further ‘remote controlled’?

“Mr. Nyesom Wike was governor for eight years, nobody hassled him. He governed Rivers State like an emperor, he did not show any iota of respect and regard to anyone, not even those who imposed him on Rivers people in 2015.

“President Tinubu must act fast and avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers State in the interest of his administration, the nation’s democracy, and the Country at large. A word is enough for the wise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now