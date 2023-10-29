Police arrests doctor for alleged abduction of three children

A medical doctor has been arrested by police operatives over the disappearance of three children from Benue State.

Police operatives arrested the suspect in Rivers following an alert on the missing children.

The spokesperson for the Benue State police command, Sewuese Anene, said in a statement on Sunday in Makurdi that the children were found in the doctor’s custody in the Rumuokoro area of River State.

Anene said the Command had on September 24, received a complaint from one Godwin Kpaakpa on the missing children.

She listed the children as Philomena (6) and Benedict (2).

The spokesperson said: “On October 20, information was received from Rivers Police Command that in an operation at, Rumuokoro area, they rescued three children from a medical doctor that seem to be the same children earlier reported by Benue Command.

“A team of detectives was sent to Rivers State for identification and other necessary actions.

“Fortunately, the two children were identified alongside another child, Godsgift Julius, whose parents are yet to be identified.

“Philomena and Benedict have been reunited with their family while Godsgift is yet to connect with his family.

“The medical doctor is being investigated by Rivers Command while efforts are being made to locate his accomplices in Benue.”

