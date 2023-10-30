Two pupils arrested in Ogun for setting their school on fire

The Ogun State Police Command, on Sunday, said two minors have been arrested for allegedly setting their school in Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government Area of the state on fire.

The spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the minors gained access into the school, gathered books left behind by the teachers and set them on fire, an act which led to damage of the school books.

Odutola said: “Two pupils of Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin, aged six years and nine years, both residents of the Isheri Olofin community, have been apprehended for setting fire to their school and properties of the school on October 29, 2023.

“The incident was reported to the police by a chief in the community. According to the report, the minors gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms at Community Primary School Isheri Olofin. They then proceeded to gather books left behind by the teachers and pupils and set them on fire. The value of the damaged books is currently unknown.

“Upon receiving the report, the Anti-Crime and Detectives Unit visited the scene and brought the alleged children to the police station for interrogation.”

The Ogun police spokesperson further stated that the parents of the minor would be invited for questioning on the circumstances that surrounded the actions of the children.

“The police have started making inquiries on how to contact their parents as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved with.

“The police will unravel and update members of the public in due course if there are other persons who may have instigated the youngsters,” she added.

