NDLEA arrests Hong businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two businessmen, Chimamkpa Emenike and Agbo Chidike, for allegedly ingesting illicit substances at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Emenike was traveling to France with his ingested heroin while Chidike was on his way to Hong Kong with cocaine in his belly when they were arrested.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Emenike was arrested at the boarding gate of the airport while attempting to board an Air France flight to Paris on October 20.

He added that Chidike was taken into custody while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa the following day.

Babafemi said: “After days in custody, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171kg, while Chidike discharged 49 pellets of cocaine weighing 998.53gm.

“In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in the Ojo area of Lagos.

“Chidike was to be paid N3.5 million which he intended to use to import goods from Hong Kong.

“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives intercepted a Qatar Airways passenger, Agbo Tochukwu, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday, October 25, while on his way to Oman.

“The suspect had 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kg on him while undergoing processes before boarding his flight.

“In his statement, Tochukwu claimed he migrated to Oman on May 6 and had been working as a hotel attendant there before venturing into drug trafficking.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now