Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 3, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Labour Party accuses INEC of planning to hold governorship poll in Imo units with zero voters
The Labour Party in Imo State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of planning to hold the November 11 election in polling units with no registered voters.Read more
2. Court orders EFCC to produce Emefiele on November 6
Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) to release the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, immediately or produce him in court on November 6.Read more
3. Presidential yacht ordered by Navy under Buhari — Presidency
The Presidency said on Thursday the presidential yacht listed in the 2023 supplementary budget was not for President Bola Tinubu’s personal use.Read more
4. Uzodinma accuses Ajaero of blackmailing his government in Imo
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, of blackmailing his government.Read more
5. National Assembly approves N2.176trn 2023 supplementary budget
The N2.176 trillion 2023 supplementary budget that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the legislature on Tuesday has been approved by the National Assembly.Read more
6. Tinubu demands credible governorship elections in Bayelsa, 2 others
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday charged all candidates in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States to ensure a free and fair governorship election on November 11.Read more
7. Experts upbeat CBN’s clearing of FX backlog will strengthen naira, boost liquidity
The recent move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to clear the FX backlog owed to Foreign Portfolios Investors is viewed as a move that would strengthen the naira, boost liquidity in the FX market, restore investors’ confidence and arrest inflation.Read more
8. CBN mentions high volume, panic withdrawals as causes of naira scarcity in parts of Nigeria
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured Nigerians of an adequate supply of Naira notes in the country.Read more
9. Sanwo-Olu commissions Yaba Overpass Bridge
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, commissioned the Yaba Overpass Bridge to ensure the safety of residents.Read more
10. Pinnick petitions police, demands Davido’s prosecution for alleged stealing, defamation
The former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has accused music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, and his aide Israel Afaere of stealing and defamation.Read more
