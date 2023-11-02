Sanwo-Olu commissions Yaba Overpass Bridge

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, commissioned the Yaba Overpass Bridge to ensure the safety of residents.

In his address at the event, the governor said the construction of four bridges across rail lines started three years ago.

He said: “The bridges, located at Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo, are designed to ensure the safety of our people.

“Over the years, we have recorded avoidable fatal accidents on railway crossings, most of the time due to human errors.

“We recall the last one which occurred in March this year at the PWD/Ikeja GRA level crossing involving a Lagos State government staff bus.

“Sadly, lives were lost and people suffered varying degrees of injury in that accident.

“Today’s ceremony is, therefore, significant, because, with this Overpass Bridge and others at Ikeja, Mushin, and Oyingbo, which will be formally commissioned before the end of the year, there will be no more occurrence of train-vehicular accidents at these locations.”

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Jankara, Bombata markets on Lagos Island

The governor said his administration remained focused on developing sustainable solutions to the transportation challenges along the major transit spines with a view to giving relief to the residents of the state.

He said some of the major transit spines, including the Ikorodu Road, and Oshodi-Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway to the border between Lagos and Ogun State at Ota, Lekki Epe Expressway, Berger to CMS and Lagos Badagry Expressway are already receiving attention.

The governor urged residents of the area to protect the Yaba Overpass Bridge from vandals and other societal enemies.

He reiterated that the bridge was not a marketplace.

”Our law enforcement agencies have been given strict instructions to ensure zero-tolerance for any misuse of this facility,” Sanwo-Olu added.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said the state’s Rail Mass Transit Red Line Yaba Overpass Bridge was bound to drastically reduce congestion in the vicinity.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now