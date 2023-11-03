Man docked for alleged theft of 40 ATM cards in Kano

Police on Friday arraigned one Madaki Isah at the Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 40 different Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

The 30-year-old was arraigned for criminal conspiracy, theft, and being in possession of stolen ATM cards.

The prosecutor, ASP Umar Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 30 in Kano.

Abdullahi alleged that on the same date, the defendant conspired with others now at large and dishonestly stole ATM cards belonging to Mary and other members of the public.

He said: “The defendant used Mary’s ATM card and withdrew N60,000 from her Eco Bank Account.

“Also, 39 different ATM cards were also found in possession of the defendant.”

The offence, according to him, contravened sections 97, 287, and 319A of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reliable surety.

“The surety shall be an owner of a landed property within the jurisdiction of this court,” Ibrahim-Umar said.

He adjourned the matter till November 6 for hearing.

