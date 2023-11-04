Customs impound containers bearing ammunition, cannabis, others, in Rivers

The Rivers State sector of the

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has revealed impounding nine containers bearing ammunition, four vehicles used in the concealment of 76.9kg special cannabis, and various items such as 724 bales of used clothing, 1805 pieces of used tyres, 2070 cartons of Tomato paste, with a total value put at N1,162,424,371 billion in six months.

The Comptroller of Customs in charge of Area 2 Command, Onne, Baba Imam, who disclosed this to journalists at a news briefing on Friday, also said the Service generated a total sum of N246 billion in ten months.

“Today’s briefing is the sequel to a series of events that have unfolded in the last six months,” Imam said.

“Above all, part of our event today is for you to witness the handover of a pistol, 100 pieces of 9mm ammunition, and two suspects in our custody in connection to the pistol and ammunition to the Nigerian Police.

“On the 26th of October, 2023, in the course of examination of an imported container from United States which was declared to contain household effects, one used vehicle was found to contain one pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition.

“The operatives of the Customs Intelligence Unit attached to the group of examination officers was instrumental in the discovery of the pistol and 100 rounds of live ammunition concealed within the vehicle.

“In the area of revenue generation and collection, this Area Command has generated a total of N246,025,872,903.80 billion from January 2023 to October 2023. This represents a significant increment of N44,145,889008.65 over the amount generated for 2022,” Imam stated.

