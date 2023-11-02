UNIZIK suspends staff for alleged forgery of degree, NYSC certificates

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has suspended one of its workers, Nwafor Nwesuzor, for alleged forgery.

The Special Adviser to the university’s Vice-Chancellor on Public Relations and Special Duties, Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the staff forged his degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates.

He said the forgery was discovered when wrote to the university and requested to change his degree result.

The man, according to him, was suspended for six months in the first instance.

The statement read: “The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone, has approved the immediate suspension of Nwafor Ogbonnaya (Nwafor Nwesuzor) for allegedly presenting forged and fake degree results to the university.

“In a bid to secure employment in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nwafor Ogbonnaya whose real name is Nwafor Nwesuzor abandoned his undergraduate programme and forged the university statement of result and a letter of exclusion from the National Youth Service Corps.

“He later went ahead to complete his degree programme. The whole scenario emanated when Mr. Nwafor Ogbonnaya wrote to the university, requesting to change his degree result.

“The new result he submitted bears a different name, Nwafor Nwesuzor, and a different class of degree and this resulted in suspicion.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that this staff member forged his degree result and letter of exclusion from the NYSC based on the obvious disparity between the documents he submitted originally and the new documents he was trying to substitute.

“The class of degree in both results presented varies, the forged statement of result with the name Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya bears second class lower division while the original result with the name Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor bears third class.”

