UNIZIK dismisses two lecturers for misconduct

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has dismissed two lecturers for gross misconduct.

The Special Adviser on Public Relations and Special Duties at the university, Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said 14 persons, including academic and non-academic staff, and students were suspended for various offences.

He said one lecturer was dismissed for using a student to extort money from colleagues while the second, who was attached to the institution’s History and International Relations Department, was sent packing for falsifying results and grades in favour of a student.

Three lecturers in the Faculty of Education were suspended after they were indicted for obtaining money from students in exchange for unmerited scores.

The spokesman added that the actions followed the recommendations of a panel set up by the university authority to investigate the allegations against the affected persons.

The statement read: “The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has taken disciplinary actions against the following staff and students for various offences.

“Principal Executive Officer 11 abandoned his duty post for a considerable length of time. As a result, he was indicted for gross misconduct and suspended from duty for six months to serve as a deterrent to other officers

“Senior Executive Officer was indicted for fraudulent financial transaction concerning the university. She was suspended for six months on half salary.

“Examination Officer in the Department of History and International Relations was indicted for clearing and graduating a student who had 12 outstanding courses.

“He admitted that he committed the offence and was therefore found guilty of falsification of results and grades in favour of the said student and was dismissed from the services of the university following the appropriate procedure.

“Two lecturers in the Faculty of Education were indicted for sorting, obtaining money from students in exchange for unmerited scores. They are suspended from duty following the appropriate procedure.

“The students who were used for the collection of money were suspended for one academic year and one student was expelled from the university for financial fraud, swindling fellow students, exploitation and deliberate refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

“Another lecturer was indicted for sorting for grades and using a student to collect money from students. The lecturer brazenly listed names of students who passed his courses as having failed with the sole purpose of extorting them. The panel recommended him for dismissal as he was described as ‘unfit’ for the university.”

