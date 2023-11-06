News
Kaduna Electric dismisses 39 staff for misconduct
The management of Kaduna Electric has dismissed 39 staff for gross misconduct.
The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna, said the staff were dismissed for misappropriation of company funds, fraudulent practices, unauthorised access, and abscondment.
He added that the offences were in breach of the revised employee conditions of service endorsed recently by the leadership of labour unions and the company’s management.
The company advised its customers to desist from transacting businesses conniving with fraudulent persons in their own interest.
The statement read: “We call on our esteemed customers to promptly report any fraudulent act exhibited by our customers.
“We need the support of our consumers to weed out the bad eggs among us so that we can provide the necessary services to our esteemed customers in our franchise states.”
