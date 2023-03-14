Nigerian Army slams claims of misconduct against soldiers during presidential poll

The Nigerian Army has debunked a trending report that some of its officers and soldiers were involved in serious misconduct and partisanship during the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25.

The reports which circulated in some news media and blogs in the last few days had claimed that Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had conspired with an unnamed General in the Army who ordered the deployment of troops to some locations in Lagos State for the election to be rigged in favour of the Labour Party.

But the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who reacted to the rumours in a statement on Monday, dismissed the stories, saying they were the handiwork of some interest groups that the service prevented from influencing the elections through violence.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a deliberately calculated smear campaign in the social media and other fora against some of our senior commanders and officers. While these unconscionable acts are inexplicable, the motivations behind them are not far-fetched,” the Army spokesman said.

“In the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, officers and men of the Nigerian Army adopted a firm and resolute stance in providing security support for the elections in a manner that effectively curbed and prevented ill-intentioned groups from violently interfering with the process.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians are excited about this responsible posture and the democratic opportunity it offers them.

“However, some interest groups that were effectively prevented from hatching their nefarious plots to influence the course of the elections through violence are understandably piqued by this assertiveness of the Nigerian Army.

“As constitutionally conceived, the Nigerian Army is nationalistic in its make-up and organisation, drawing strengths from the diversities in our great nation.

“Our responsibilities, so far as elections are concerned, remain those of providing support to primary law enforcement and stakeholders in the electioneering process towards ensuring that Nigerians are allowed to choose their leaders and representatives in a peaceful manner.

“The Army Headquarters wishes to assure the public that any misconduct against any of its personnel would be responsibly investigated, and any subsequent substantiation would attract the appropriate disciplinary sanctions in accordance with established practices and extant laws.

“In the same vein, it should equally be appreciated that the character and reputation of a senior officer earned over three decades of meritorious service cannot be allowed to be destroyed by misguided elements through mere speculation.

“The resort to the sentiments of ethnic and religious colourations would not also diminish the Nigerian Army’s resolve to carry on its roles professionally,” the statement said.

