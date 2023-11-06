Again, court orders EFCC to produce Emefiele on November 8

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has again ordered the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to produce or release the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in court on November 8.

The judge first gave the order on Friday after hearing an ex parte motion marked M/122/2023 filed by Emefiele’s counsel, Matthew Burkaa (SAN).

However, the commission failed to produce the ex-EFCC chairman in court on Monday and its counsel, Farouk Abdullahi, told the judge that the order was not understood.

He said the applicant did not attach some documents to his affidavit.

Burkaa had in his presentation argued that his client had been in detention for 149 days.

He, however, promised to attach the omitted documents before the next hearing date.

In his response, the EFCC counsel stressed said Emefiele had only been in the commission’s custody for seven days.

After listening to their submissions, Justice Adeniyi reiterated the order for the release of the applicant or to produce him for bail on Wednesday.

He also directed Emefiele’s counsel to attach the documents omitted in support of their affidavit and serve parties.

He then adjourned the matter till Wednesday.

