Falana demands Emefiele’s prosecution over naira scarcity

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday demanded the prosecution of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, and the bank’s management over the naira scarcity witnessed in the country early this year.

The chaotic handling of the redesign of the naira notes by the CBN caused untold hardship in the country this year before the Supreme Court intervened and extended the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes till December 31.

In a statement he personally signed, the rights activist alleged Emefiele and the CBN lied to Nigerians over the availability of cash following the redesign of the bank notes.

He also asked the apex bank to rebuild the bank buildings that were destroyed by angry customers over cash scarcity occasioned by the policy.

Falana equally demanded compensation for the families of those killed by angry youths protesting the naira scarcity.

READ ALSO: Public officials should learn a lesson from Bawa, Emefiele detention ordeals —Falana

The statement read: “Convinced that the suspended governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had lied and deceived the Nigerian people, we requested information about the actual amount made available to each of the commercial banks. In its belated response to our request, the CBN has now confirmed that it issued redesigned currency notes of N402 billion to the banks.

“Having misled Nigerians to believe that sufficient cash was distributed to commercial banks to replace the sum of N3.5 trillion mopped up from customers, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the entire management of the CBN ought to be prosecuted for incitement and culpable homicide.

“In addition, the CBN should rebuild the bank buildings that were destroyed and pay compensation to the families of those who were killed as a result of the incitement of members of the public.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now