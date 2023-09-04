Public officials should learn a lesson from Bawa, Emefiele detention ordeals —Falana

Human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged public officials to learn lessons from the ordeal of incarcerated chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, as well as suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

Falana made this call via a lengthy statement on Monday, while also criticising the Department of State Services (DSS) for refusing to adhere to the rule of law.

He noted that though both men had a penchant for disobeying court orders while they were in office, the DSS was also wrong for ignoring the rule of law by detaining them illegally.

“Indeed, under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days. Therefore, having exceeded the detention period permitted by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Constitution of Nigeria, the State Security Service should be directed to release Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa from illegal custody without any further delay.

“The Federal Government should ensure that the rights of Messrs Emefiele and Bawa are respected by the State Security Service and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution in the Federal Ministry of Justice, even though the duo had a penchant for disobeying the orders of the courts when they were in office.

“The plight of both suspects should be a lesson for all public officers in Nigeria who always behave as if there will be no tomorrow. However, the Government which rules by law is under a legal obligation not to breach the fundamental rights of citizens except in a manner prescribed by the Constitution of Nigeria,” Falana said.

He also said the Department of State Services lacked the legal authority to keep holding him.

The statement further reads, “In view of the fact that Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa has not been charged with any criminal offence whatsoever, the State Security Service ought to have released him from custody.

“I am not unaware of the claim that Mr. Bawa is being detained on the basis of a remand order issued by a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory.

“It ought to be pointed out that the remand order has become spent, invalid, and illegal as no magistrate has the power under section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 or section 35 of the Constitution of Nigeria to authorise the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without trial.”

