Nigerian govt to meet labour over planned indefinite strike Monday

The Federal Government will meet the orgganised labour on Monday over the planned indefinite strike in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on September 23 threatened to begin an indefinite strike in the country following the government’s failure to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The Congress had on September 5 led Nigerians on a two-warning strike to protest the hardship caused by the current administration’s policy initiatives.

It also boycotted a meeting put together by the government to stave off the strike at the time.

The Director of Information, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, confirmed the meeting in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: NLC ends warning strike, commends Nigerians

The statement read: “The Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr. Simon Bako Lalong, who sent the invite to the leadership of the NLC, specifically directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the organised labour for Monday, September 18, 2023.

“The minister stressed that it was important that the unions sit with the government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now