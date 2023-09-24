Driver stabs LASTMA officer, strips naked in Lagos

A commercial bus driver on Sunday stabbed a Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) official in the Costain area of the state and stripped naked in a bid to evade arrest.

The agency confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday evening.

The driver, according to LASTMA, stabbed the official after he was arrested for a traffic offence in the area.

It added that dangerous weapons, including a cutlass and knife were found inside the driver’s bus after he was arrested by security agents.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today arrested a driver of a painted Volkswagen ‘T4’ commercial bus (LSR 966 YE) for stabbing a LASTMA Officer after being apprehended for serious traffic obstruction around Costain r/about, Lagos.

“LASTMA Officer Olajide Olukoga ‘Bravo’ who led the enforcement team disclosed that the Volkswagen commercial ‘T4’ bus was apprehended for picking up passengers on the main expressway thereby causing serious traffic obstructions to other road users around Costain inward Iponri.

“Our enforcement team had successfully apprehended the driver despite dangerous driving attempts to escape before he brought out a knife and stabbed the officer.

“After seeing the deep cut he had inflicted with the knife, he decided to strip himself naked and caused serious commotion before he was eventually arrested by policemen from Iponri Police Station.

“After his arrest, dangerous weapons ‘cutlass and knife’ were recovered inside his commercial Volkswagen ‘T4’ bus by security officers.”

