Metro
80-year-old man dies in Kano well
An 80-year-old man, Malam Rabiu, on Sunday died in a well at Sabon Sara, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.
The spokesman of the state’s Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday night in Kano.
He said: “We received an emergency call at about 11:00 a.m. from one Hassan Abduallhi, that a man has been trapped inside a well.
“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:07 a.m.
“The cause of the incident was under investigation.”
