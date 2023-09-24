80-year-old man dies in Kano well

An 80-year-old man, Malam Rabiu, on Sunday died in a well at Sabon Sara, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesman of the state’s Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday night in Kano.

He said: “We received an emergency call at about 11:00 a.m. from one Hassan Abduallhi, that a man has been trapped inside a well.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:07 a.m.

“The cause of the incident was under investigation.”

