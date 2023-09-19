Man dies in Kano well trying to retrieve women’s wrappers

A 37-year-old man, Umar Ayuba, on Tuesday died in a well at Kawon Maigari in Nassarawa local government area of Kano State.

The spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday night.

He said: “We received an emergency call at about 5:20 p.m. from one Mamuda Abdallah, who said that a man had been trapped inside a well.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 5:32 p.m.

“The victim was asked to help retrieve some women’s wrappers that fell inside a well.

“The victim got suffocated inside due to the lack of oxygen.

“He was brought out of the well unconscious and handed over to Insp. Adamu Sani of Hotoro Police Division.”

