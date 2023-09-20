155 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya arrive Lagos

Another batch of 155 Nigerians who were stranded in Libya have been repatriated back to the country, the United Nations immigration agency, International Organisation for Migration (IMO), said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the repatriation of the stranded Nigerians was in collaboration with the Federal Government which saw the victims who were irregular migrants stranded across various parts of Libya brought back to the country.

In a statement by the IOM issued in Lagos confirming the arrival of the Nigerians, the returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, late Tuesday evening on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The statement said of the 155 returnees that arrived, 125 were females, 22 males and eight infants.

“The returned were recieved by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, Port Health Service, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria,” it added.

