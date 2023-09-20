Metro
155 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya arrive Lagos
Another batch of 155 Nigerians who were stranded in Libya have been repatriated back to the country, the United Nations immigration agency, International Organisation for Migration (IMO), said on Wednesday.
According to the agency, the repatriation of the stranded Nigerians was in collaboration with the Federal Government which saw the victims who were irregular migrants stranded across various parts of Libya brought back to the country.
In a statement by the IOM issued in Lagos confirming the arrival of the Nigerians, the returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, late Tuesday evening on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.
Read also: FG evacuates another 102 Nigerians released from Libyan prisons
The statement said of the 155 returnees that arrived, 125 were females, 22 males and eight infants.
“The returned were recieved by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, Port Health Service, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...