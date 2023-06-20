FG evacuates another 102 Nigerians released from Libyan prisons

The Federal Government has evacuated 102 more Nigerian irregular migrants released from detention facilities in Libya.

The Chargé D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The exercise is coming barely 24 hours after 21 Nigerian irregular migrants were repatriated by the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) and the Nigerian Mission in Libya.

Musa said the migrants departed Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli aboard a chartered flight no UZ 189 at 1:00 p.m. local time and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, same day.

He said: “With the support of the IOM and the Libyan authorities, we have successfully evacuated another batch of stranded Nigerians in Libya after we facilitated their release from detention centers in Libya.

“Among the evacuees are 94 female adults, four male children, and four female children.

“They are being evacuated under the Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) programme. The exercise further demonstrates the Federal government’s commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian is left stranded abroad.

“I advised the returnees to desist from irregular migration which involves travelling to a foreign country without valid travel documents or visa. It is risky and makes them susceptible to abuse.

“They were also enlightened on the deception of human traffickers who use fake promises to lure them into modern-day slavery and sexual exploitation.

“I have also admonished them to become vanguards for the fight against trafficking in persons which is a crime against humanity and a dent to the good image of Nigeria when they return home.

“The federal government is committed to the safe, orderly return of irregular migrants so as not to leave them to suffer deprivation while in detention. We have to work together with relevant authorities to end the menace of human trafficking and irregular migration.”

At least 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Libya have been successfully repatriated by the federal government in collaboration with the IOM under the VHR from 2021 till date with over 800 evacuated in eight exercises this year alone.

