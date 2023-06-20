Police arrest nurse, 2 others over missing baby placenta in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested a nurse at the Comprehensive Health Centre in Emure-IIe, Owo local government area of the state over the mysterious disappearance of a baby’s placenta.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Akure, said a health assistant and security guard were also arrested in connection with the incident.

She said three persons were arrested after a 23-year-old father of the baby, Tunde Ijanusi, reported the incident at the Emure-Ile Police Division H in the area.

The spokesperson said: “The 19-year-old nursing mother gave birth to a baby girl on June 15 at the health center and when the father of the baby asked for the placenta, the nurse and her assistant could not produce it.

“So, it is the case of negligence of duty, and the nurse, health assistant, and security were invited by the police and currently the case is being handled at the Emure-Ile division.”

