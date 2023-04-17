Police arrests seven men over driver’s murder in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested seven suspects over the murder of a 35-year-old driver in the state.

An angry mob on April 10 lynched the driver, Olorunfemi Tope, over the death of two persons in an auto crash along the Ijoka road in Akure.

At least six other persons were injured in the accident.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists on Monday in Akure.

She described the quartet of Amos Victor, Boboye Ismail, Olatunji Samuel, and Farotimi Pelumi, as the principal suspects in the matter.

The suspects, according to her, will be arraigned in court on charges of arson and murder at the end of the investigation.

Odunlami-Omisanya said: “We have said it without number that jungle justice is illegal and against the law.

“When there is an accident our focus is how to rescue the victims by taking them to the nearest hospitals for first aid and never take laws into our hands.

“It’s wrong for anybody to snuff life out of anybody. We should allow the law to take its course because it’s not in anybody’s place to kill anyone.”

