NSCDC arrests two suspected fraudsters in Yobe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected fraudsters, Mustapha Umar, and Abubakar Fannami in Yobe State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bala Garba, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Damaturu.

Garba a laundry shop owner, Hassan Bulama reported to the command that two young men entered his shop and stole two sets of clothes on April 13.

He said: “The suspects escaped and abandoned their hand bag which contained nine pieces of fake $100 notes, 14 SIM cards, 10 ATM cards and a diary containing names and phone numbers of about 500 people at the scene.

“They were traced and arrested in Damaturu on April 15 while one of their accomplice escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both suspects were residents of Maiduguri who lodged at Hayas Motel, Damaturu.

“The two men confessed to producing counterfeit money for over four years.

“They voluntarily confessed that they have been making huge money from their victims.

“They scam their victims mostly using the names of spirits (aljannu).

“The suspects will be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution at the end of investigation.”

