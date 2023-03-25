NSCDC arrests three suspected vandals in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected vandals in Taura local government area of Jigawa State.

The Corps’ Public Relations Officer in the state, Adamu Shehu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Dutse, said the suspects were arrested on March 20 in Gujungu town.

The offence, according to him, contravened, Sections 286 and 96 and punishable under Sections 96 and 97 of the state’s penal code.

READ ALSO: NSCDC operative allegedly leads vigilantes to assault police officer in Bauchi

He said: “They (suspects) connived and stole solar streetlight batteries along Hadejia Road, Gujungu town. The streetlights were put in place by the Jigawa State Ministry of Works to illuminate the town and provide security.

“The suspects were caught in possession of two Roy 12V/150Ah solar batteries and a charge controller valued at N320,000.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now