NSCDC arrests three suspected vandals in Jigawa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected vandals in Taura local government area of Jigawa State.
The Corps’ Public Relations Officer in the state, Adamu Shehu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Dutse, said the suspects were arrested on March 20 in Gujungu town.
The offence, according to him, contravened, Sections 286 and 96 and punishable under Sections 96 and 97 of the state’s penal code.
He said: “They (suspects) connived and stole solar streetlight batteries along Hadejia Road, Gujungu town. The streetlights were put in place by the Jigawa State Ministry of Works to illuminate the town and provide security.
“The suspects were caught in possession of two Roy 12V/150Ah solar batteries and a charge controller valued at N320,000.”
